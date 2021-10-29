Advertisement

The McRib is back for its 40th anniversary

FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. The McRib, the fast food sandwich that went viral before viral was a thing, is back. For the first time in eight years, McDonald's announced Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, that it was bringing its barbeque slathered sandwich with the cult following back nationwide starting Dec. 2, and of course, for a limited time. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Ann Lipsett
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH)- McDonald’s popular McRib sandwich is returning to the menu on Monday. The barbecue sauce-covered boneless pork patty is served with onions and pickles inside of a hoagie-style bun.

It first debuted in Kansas City, Kansas in 1981, making this year its 40th anniversary. McDonald’s says it has received thousands of emails from customers about how much they love the McRib.

The sandwich is only being offered for a limited time at participating locations, officially starting Monday. But unofficially, some McDonald’s locations have reportedly brought it back early.

