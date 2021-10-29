Advertisement

Oklahoma deputy shot while responding to disturbance

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINK, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say an Oklahoma deputy sheriff was shot several times while responding to reports of a domestic disturbance on the outskirts of Oklahoma City.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth says the deputy was shot Friday morning. The deputy’s condition has not been released and no suspect is in custody.

The shooting occurred at a home in a heavily wooded area between the towns of Pink and Bethel Acres on the southeastern outskirts of Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the deputy was shot several times and taken to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers Ana Guerrero-Dominguez as an amazing wife and mother.
Crossing-safety concern heightened after woman dies in crash with train, family frustrated
police lights
Man dies in early-morning motorcycle crash
A Wichita native says he was racially profiled during an Oct. 23 traffic stop in Goodwell, Okla.
Wichita native says he was racially profiled during Okla. traffic stop
Crews closed K-156 in Hodgeman County Tuesday afternoon due to zero-visibility created by...
High wind causes problems across Kansas
Ree Drummond
‘Pioneer Woman’ visits Wichita for Thursday book signing

Latest News

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Critical Kansas lawmakers open hearings on vaccine mandates
James Kilcer, a 32-year-old Marine veteran, disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona...
Marine veteran awarded for disarming suspect during robbery attempt
A Sedgwick County jury found Ray Watkins guilty of involuntary manslaughter.in the April 2020...
Ray Watkins sentenced in crash that killed Don Hall
Disneyland prices are rising. A one-day ticket will run $104-$164, depending on the demand for...
Disneyland increases prices for the 5th time in 5 years