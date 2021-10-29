Advertisement

Persistent gusts make chilly morning feel colder

Gusts give colder feel to cool day
Gusts give colder feel to cool day(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly start to the day and breeze is making it feel worse. Wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s feel a few degrees cooler compliments of a gusty north wind.

Expect the wind to relax during the day as bright blue skies help temperatures climb into the near normal lower 60s this afternoon. After another chilly (frosty?) night in the lower to middle 30s, sunshine on Saturday will take temperatures into the upper 60s during the afternoon.

Cooler air will come back to Kansas on Sunday and trick-or-treat temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Much colder air from Canada will ooze into Kansas next week setting the stage for both snow chances and a hard freeze. While the Wichita area will stay wet, northwest Kansas may turn white. Later in the week when skies clear, temperatures will tumble into the 20s thus ending the growing season.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny with decreasing wind. Wind: N 15-30; gusty. High: 62.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: N/W 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Sunny and mild. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 68.

Sun: Low: 40. High: 58. Cooler with increasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 38. High: 50. Mostly cloudy, chilly; afternoon rain showers.

Tue: Low: 36. High: 45. Cloudy; rain chances continue.

Wed: Low: 35. High: 44. Rain showers early otherwise cloudy.

Thu: Low: 27. High: 49. Mostly sunny skies.

