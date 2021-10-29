Ray Watkins sentenced in crash that killed Don Hall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ray Watkins, who was convicted in September of involuntary manslaughter in a drunk-driving crash that killed Wichita radio personality Don Hall, was sentenced Friday to 162 months in prison.

The crash occurred in April 2020 near the intersection of Kellogg and Rock Road. Officers arrived on the scene of the accident and found Hall pinned inside his vehicle. He was pulled from the vehicle in critical condition and died on the scene.

During the sentencing hearing on Friday, Watkins and his attorney pleaded for leniency, arguing that a lighter sentence would allow Watkins to rehabilitate more quickly and spend time with his children. The judge rejected those requests and gave Watkins the sentence prosecutors recommended following Watkins’ conviction in September.

