Warmer Saturday, cooler Halloween

A warm start to the weekend, followed by a cooler finish
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Weekend forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather is on the way Saturday before a cold front brings cooler temperatures back to Kansas for Halloween.

It will be a cold start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the mid 30s. Patchy areas of frost will be possible.

Look for plentiful sunshine throughout the day Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s with a southwest breeze.

A cold front will move through northern Kansas, which will turn the winds around to the north through the day. The front will move through dry, so there is no chance of any rain this weekend.

Behind the front, high temperatures will fall into the 50s for Halloween with north breezes and increasing clouds. Temperatures will reach the mid 40s by evening for trick-or-treat activities.

Colder air will continue to move in early next week. Get ready for a few days with highs only in the 40s.

In addition to the cooler weather, chances for scattered showers will return for parts of Kansas Monday through Wednesday. Some light snow could also mix in mainly over portions of northern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 36

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 69

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Becoming breezy. Wind: SW/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 40

Sun: High: 57 Increasing clouds.

Mon: High: 50 Low: 38 Mostly cloudy; chance of showers overnight.

Tue: High: 45 Low: 36 Cloudy with showers.

Wed: High: 44 Low: 35 Morning showers, then cloudy.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

