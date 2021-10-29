Advertisement

Where’s Shane? College Hill Halloween

By Shane Konicki
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are days away from Halloween, and if you’re still thinking of places to take the kiddos trick or treating, we’re stopping by some really fun stops this morning!

We’re out in College Hill for Where’s Shane to show off some fun neighborhood decorations! If you’re looking for more local Halloween fun, you can follow www.instagram.com/hallowichita.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews closed K-156 in Hodgeman County Tuesday afternoon due to zero-visibility created by...
High wind causes problems across Kansas
Family remembers Ana Guerrero-Dominguez as an amazing wife and mother.
Crossing-safety concern heightened after woman dies in crash with train, family frustrated
Ree Drummond
‘Pioneer Woman’ visits Wichita for Thursday book signing
Dairy Queen owner gets birthday cards
S. Wichita Dairy Queen owner showered with cards for 90th birthday
Steven and Laurie Hickle
Wife pleads for help after husband’s hit-and-run death outside Arrowhead Stadium remains unsolved

Latest News

FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh....
The McRib is back for its 40th anniversary
Where's Shane? College Hill Halloween
Where's Shane? College Hill Halloween
Generic image of police line
Kansas woman charged after violent rampage that left 1 dead
police lights
Man dies in early-morning motorcycle crash