Wichita native says he was racially profiled during Okla. traffic stop

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A viral video shows an interaction between former Wichita Collegiate and Oklahoma State University football standout Trace Clark and a Goodwell, Okla. police officer. That video shows the officer giving a written warning to Clark for driving on the shoulder of the highway. The officer then proceeds to ask Clark several questions, then searches his vehicle.

On Oct. 23, Clark said he was traveling from Wichita to Los Angeles with his belongings packed up in a U-Haul, ready to start a new job. HE said a Goodwell police officer drove up behind the car next to his U-Haul.

“He pulled up so that we were window-level with each other so he could see in, and immediately hit the brakes, puled right back behind me and hit his lights,” Clark said.

He said the officer came up to his window and asked for his license and said he was driving in the shoulder of the road for “a prolonged period of time.”

“I was driving a 15-foot truck, which is a lot bigger than my Kia Forte. So, yeah, I’ve got a car passing me on the left and I was giving him more space,” Clark said. “I can understand that. So, at that point, I sighed and I said, ‘okay.’”

That’s when Clark said, he and the officer weren’t seeing “eye to eye.”

And he said, ‘if you want to say something, say it. You should say it if you want to say it,’” Clark said. “And I said, ‘okay,’ once again. And at that point, he got into his questioning of where I was going, where I was coming from, how long I lived in California, how long I lived in Wichita and what I did for a living. And then he went to his car.”

Clark said he then texted his family that he was in Goodwell and that there was an officer who seemed to have a problem with him.

“I just wanted them to know where I was, know my location and what was going on,” Clark said. “And that’s hen I decided to record every interaction I had with him from that point on.”

After Clark was handed the written warning, the officer began questioning him again.

“Is there anything in the vehicle that would be of a concern to me? Like guns, bombs, hand grenades, terrorists, dead bodies?” the officer asked. “Marijuana? Cocaine? Heroine? Methamphetamine? Fentanyl, large amounts of U.S. money?”

Then, the officer asked if he could search Clark’s U-Haul.

“Do you have a problem if I search this vehicle?” the officer asked.

“Yes,” Clark answered.

“So, you’re telling me ‘no, I can’t,’” the officer said.

“Why would you have a reason to search this vehicle?” Clark asked.

The officer then told Clark he had a canine and “can do an open-air sniff of the vehicle.”

“If he does alert to it then that obviously gives me probable cause to search this vehicle, okay?” the officer said.

Clark asked why the officer wanted to search his U-Haul.

“It’s what I do every day. I search cars,” the officer said.

“Every single car you pull over?” Clark asked.

“Nope. Not every car,” the officer replied.

“Then why would you want to search this car then?” Clark asked.

“I’m just asking,” the officer said.

“And I’m just asking you,” Clark responded.

“And you can tell me ‘no,’ and that’s our right, but I’m telling you that I have a K-9 so I can be able to run i on the vehicle,” the officer said.

Clark then asked the officer if he was being detained.

“At this point you are,” the officer responded.

“What for?” Clark asked.

“Because I said you are, okay?” the officer said.

“At that point, I just had to comply and sit there and let him search my car to which the dog, of course, got a hit,” Clark said. “And he would not tell me how the dog indicated a hit. He just pulled me out of the car and put me in the back of his. Which I stayed and sat there for a good 40 minutes to an hour. While he searched the cab and the back of my truck.”

Clark said two more officers then arrived and that nothing was found in the truck. He said many questions were asked but few answers were given.

Eyewitness News went to Goodwell and spoke with the town’s police chief.

“We are in the process of investigating the facts surrounding the stop to determine if the officer’s actions violate policy or standard police procedure. The officer’s body worn camera footage has been collected and also the cell phone footage recorded by the driver has also been requested from the driver who advised he was willing to send that in. At this time it’s too early to speculate the facts or any possible outcome or to comment any further on the incident,” he said.

The chief didn’t comment if the officer involved in the Oct. 23 stop is still working or if the officer’s actions after giving Clark the written warning were justified. He continued to say that will be determined after the internal investigation if there’s any action needed in this case.

