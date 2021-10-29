Wichita State holding inauguration ceremony for president Muma

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University will be celebrating the inauguration of Dr. Richard Muma, 15th president of WSU, at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Eugene Hughes Metropolitan Complex’s Lowe Auditorium.

Several local and state diplomats will be in attendance, including Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who will be presenting the Presidential Medallion to Muma. Also in attendance will be several Wichita State leaders, student organizations and delegates from several other educational institutions. Masks are required for all those in attendance.

Muma was named WSU president in May following a months-long closed search after the resignation of Jay Golden, who resigned after nine months on the job. Muma was interim president following Golden’s resignation. Muma is the third WSU president in a little more than two years; Golden replaced John Bardo, who died of a lung condition in 2019.

Before serving as interim president, Muma was appointed as provost of the university in 2018. Prior to serving as provost, Muma was the senior associate vice president for academic affairs and strategic enrollment management and held several positions at the College of Health Professions starting in 1994. Muma was also briefly the acting president of the university in 2019 when Bardo died.

