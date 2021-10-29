Witnesses: Armed woman made threats, appeared ‘paranoid’ before officer-involved shooting at Whole Foods

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Witnesses inside and outside of the Whole Foods Store in east Wichita on the evening of Oct. 4 described an armed woman wearing dark clothing appear paranoid in a situation that escalated to Wichita police officers shooting the woman, ending a threat.

An affidavit detailing the case against 31-year-old Danielle Robinson includes witness accounts of what happened before officers shot her. Robinson was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital and is currently at the Sedgwick County Jail, facing charges that include attempted first-degree murder, and several charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The situation began with WPD officers responding to a suspicious character call at the Whole Foods grocery store in the 1400 block of North Webb Road.

“This call was updated to a disturbance with a gun,” the affidavit said. “The calling party stated a female was at the entrance to the business and was pointing a gun at people. Officers responded to the scene and the female suspect shot at the officers. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect who was eventually identified as Danielle Robinson.

Detectives spoke with several witnesses in determining the series of events that led up to the shooting. One woman reported walking toward the front doors of the store and seeing a woman in the area where shopping carts are stored, “looking very paranoid.” In the affidavit, the witness told detectives the woman, identified as Robinson, turned toward her and pointed a handgun at her. The witness said she told Robinson not to hurt her and was fearful that she’d be shot so, she went into the store.

“[This witness] was contacted by a clerk who told her to go to a room in the back,” the affidavit said.

A woman in the parking lot also reported seeing the woman police identified as Robinson, “wearing dark clothing” and “acting very paranoid” inside the front doors to the store.

“[This witness] noticed a police vehicle pull to the south of the doors and observed the same female who was acting paranoid, pointing a gun in the direction of officers,” the affidavit said.

The witness reported seeing an officer flinch, followed by glass breaking. She then reported hearing multiple gunshots.

A Whole Foods employee reported that several times throughout her shift on Oct. 4, she was made aware of and observed a woman asking customers for rides and appearing to be “very paranoid.”

“Later in the evening, [the employee] observed this female standing in the entrance holding a gun,” the affidavit said.

She also reported seeing the woman identified as Robinson point the gun at another woman. She led that woman to a back room for safety and heard several gunshots, then heard several people telling the armed woman to drop the gun, followed by more gunshots, the affidavit said.

One shopper reported the armed woman (Robinson) pointing a revolver at her chest and demanding her keys.

A detective also spoke with an employee of Amazon who was working in the Whole Foods location. The Amazon employee reported going with others inside the store to a back room for safety.

The affidavit also includes accounts from officers who responded to the call at Whole Foods and were involved in the shooting. One officer said he observed [Robinson] point a gun at another officer and believed that officer had been shot.

“After firing off multiple rounds towards the female, [the officer] went inside and approached the female. [The officer] observed a handgun lying beside this female, so he moved the gun away from her and took the suspect into custody,” the affidavit said. “[The officer] felt that he could be killed during the times the female was pointing a gun at he and [a second officer].”

The account from the second officer involved in the shooting also includes a description of the woman with the gun and concern that he and others could be shot.

“[The officer] knew due to the violent behavior of the suspect and her having a gun that customers could be injured or killed by this female,” the affidavit said. “[The officer] gave multiple commands to the female to drop the weapon, however she declined. [The officers] moved to the front doors where [the second officer] heard a gunshot coming from where the suspect was standing and knew the suspect was shooting at him and [the first officer].”

The second officer also fired multiple rounds toward the Robinson until she was down, the affidavit said. He then provided cover for the first officer while he took Robinson into custody.

On Oct. 5, the affidavit said, Robinson was released from the hospital.

