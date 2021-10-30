Attorney General sues President Biden over mandate that federal contractors employ only vaccinated people

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Kansas joins six other states in a lawsuit against a federal vaccine mandate.

The suit is focused on the order from President Joe Biden that requires all businesses with federal contracts, or funding from the federal government, to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The suit seeks to invalidate that mandate. The mandate has led businesses with federal contracts like Wichita’s Spirit Aerosystems and Kansas colleges like Wichita State University, KU, and K-State to require employees to be vaccinated. Protests against mandated vaccinations have been present throughout the state.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt defended the lawsuit in a statement: “No Americans should be threatened by their federal government with losing their jobs because their health care decisions differ from those preferred by the president of the United States.”

The lawsuit was filed yesterday and is titled Georgia et. al. v Biden et. al. in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Georgia, Augusta Division. A copy is available at https://bit.ly/3nKICQE.

