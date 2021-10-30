Advertisement

Deadly overnight Montgomery Co. police chase

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 28-year-old Justin Frostad, of Neodesha, has died after a vehicle chase with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office.

KHP says just before 11 P.M. Friday, Frostad was traveling eastbound on county road 3875 in a 2007 Kia Optima and was involved in a pursuit with police.

Officers say Frostad lost control of the vehicle after crossing railroad tracks and veered off the road and his vehicle flipped several times before coming to rest on its top in a field.

According to The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash logs, a 20-year-old female was also in the car with Frostad, and was taken to the St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma with a suspected serious injury.

KHP says both were not wearing safety restraints during the time of the crash.

