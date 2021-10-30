Advertisement

Deere, UAW reach tentative pact; strike continues for now

FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. The farm equipment manufacturer reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday, Oct. 30, with the United Auto Workers union. But a UAW strike that began Oct. 14 will continue -- and details of the proposed contract will not be released -- while workers study the terms of the agreement in advance of a vote. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Farm equipment manufacturer Deere & Co. reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday with the United Auto Workers union.  

But a UAW strike that began Oct. 14 will continue. Details of the proposed contract will not be released while workers study the terms of the agreement ahead of a vote. The pact would cover more than 10,000 production and maintenance workers at 12 Deere sites in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas.

The strike began after UAW workers overwhelmingly rejected an initial proposed contract that would have delivered immediate 5% raises for some workers and 6% for others depending on their positions at Deere factories.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Man dies in early-morning motorcycle crash
A Wichita native says he was racially profiled during an Oct. 23 traffic stop in Goodwell, Okla.
Wichita native says he was racially profiled during Okla. traffic stop
Maize High School in Maize, Kansas
Maize Public Schools Superintendent announces resignation
Map showing where Northern Lights can be seen Halloween weekend.
Halloween weekend brings chance for some central, southern states to see Northern Lights
A Sedgwick County jury found Ray Watkins guilty of involuntary manslaughter.in the April 2020...
Ray Watkins sentenced in crash that killed Don Hall

Latest News

The Kansas Statehouse stands against the sky as the sun sets in the distance Monday, April 27,...
Attorney General sues President Biden over mandate that federal contractors employ only vaccinated people
A northwest Iowa collision with a semitrailer has fatally injured two people in a pickup truck.
Deadly overnight Montgomery Co. police chase
Ark City community comes together to remember teen killed in crash - clipped version
The Ark City community came together Friday night, Oct. 29, 2021 to remember a student athlete...
Ark City community comes together to remember teen killed in crash