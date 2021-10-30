Dry weekend, much cooler on Halloween

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warm weather today, turning colder on Halloween.

Sunshine and light southwest winds will contribute to a nice warm up this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A cold front moves through Kansas this evening bringing chilly weather to the region for Halloween. No precipitation associated with tonight’s weather system.

Halloween starts out chilly and mostly sunny, however clouds begin increasing during the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 40s and 50s on Halloween afternoon. Trick-or-treat forecast has temperatures dropping into the 40s shortly after sunset across south-central Kansas- so grab a jacket and maybe some gloves.

The week ahead- expect moisture with a couple of weaker upper-level disturbances passing through the state. A light rain and/or light snow mix is most likely with accumulating snow (dusting) possible in parts of western Kansas- elsewhere, just a few wet snowflakes are possible. High temperatures will be about 10-20 degrees below normal for early November- only reaching the 40s and feeling more like winter. Temperatures will rebound into the 50s by the end of the week and next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 69

Tonight: Clear skies. Becoming breezy. Wind: N 5-20; gusty. Low: 42

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and much cooler. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 57

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, wind diminishing. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 38

Mon: High: 50 Mostly cloudy; chance of showers overnight.

Tue: High: 45 Low: 36 Cloudy with showers.

Wed: High: 44 Low: 35 Morning showers, then cloudy.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

