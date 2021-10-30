Advertisement

Halloween weekend brings chance for some central, southern states to see Northern Lights

Map showing where Northern Lights can be seen Halloween weekend.
Map showing where Northern Lights can be seen Halloween weekend.(University of Alaska Fairbanks)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At least a faint glimpse of a magnificent sight usually reserved for regions closer to the Arctic could be spotted overnight Friday into Saturday across the U.S. and Europe. After 2 a.m., local time, low on the horizon, a band stretching from Northern California and dipping as far south as Oklahoma City and Charlotte, North Carolina will have the chance to see the Northern Lights. the outlook shows.

From Oklahoma City, KOKO Meteorologist Damon Lane said the only way you’ll be able to see the Northern Lights in the southern zones (like OKC) is to get away from all city lights. He said northern zones like Seattle “and just about all of Canada” will be able to see the lights easily “as long as clouds aren’t around.”

The science behind the phenomenon is from a large solar flare the erupted Thursday and is set to reach Earth Saturday, a CNN Weather report says. This “could result in a strong geomagnetic storm and cause the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, to be visible across the U.S. and Europe.”

