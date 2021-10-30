Kansas homeowners should prepare for heating bills to rise, officials say

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With winter approaching and temperatures dropping, Kansas officials advise homeowners in the state to prepare for heating bills to rise. The Kansas Corporation Commission released a report this week saying Kansas homeowners should expect a 30 percent increase in their natural gas bills and a 6 percent increase in electric costs.

KCC Utilities Division Director Jeff McClanahan said Hurricane Ida disrupted natural gas distribution and foreign countries have been buying up U.S. supplies, causing the difficult situation.

“Europe and Asia both are in some desperate need of gas supply and so they’re utilizing American LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) to import into their countries to help with their natural gas shortfalls,” McClanahan said.

Modern Home Optimization Owner Drew Lynch said preventative measures to winterize your home can help to keep you and your family warm while lowering your bills.

“Every home is going to be a little different, but there are key aspects that any home can take advantage of,” he said.

Some of Lynch’s tips are as easy as turning off a switch. HE said lights off when not in use and leaving the thermostat at a reasonable level are among the simple steps that can make a difference. Other factors include the kind of lighting you have and how well your home is insulated.

“The best lighting is going to be LED lights. They save you two-thirds more than compact florescent bulbs,” Lynch said. “Weatherization, making sure you don’t have air leaking in and out of your house; this can be done by caulking and sealing your windows.”

He recommends adding insulation into the attic and, if you have an older home, check to see if your walls are insulated.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.