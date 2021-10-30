Advertisement

Kansas vaccine mandate foes rally, vent anger in hearing

Several hundred people who oppose President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates rally outside...
Several hundred people who oppose President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates rally outside the Kansas Statehouse, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. They've been encouraged by Republican legislators who believe the mandates will spur higher turnout among conservative voters. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Hundreds of people opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates have rallied at the Kansas Statehouse.

They were encouraged Saturday by Republican lawmakers and candidates who see President Joe Biden’s policies as a spur for higher turnout among conservative voters. The rally came ahead of a rare weekend legislative committee hearing on vaccine mandates that affect as many as 100 million Americans, announced by Biden in September.

The committee’s hearing gave dozens of mandate opponents and even some vaccine opponents a chance to vent their frustration and anger. Rally participants were urged to vote for candidates opposing vaccine and mask mandates in Tuesday’s local school board elections.

