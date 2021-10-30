Much cooler for Halloween

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much cooler weather is on the way for Halloween before chances for rain and possibly some snow arrive early in the workweek.

It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning temperatures ranging from the lower 30s for northwest Kansas to near 40 for south central Kansas.

Afternoon highs will be about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than Saturday with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s for northwest Kansas to the mid 50s for south central Kansas. North winds will be a bit breezy throughout the day.

It will turn cooler by evening for trick-or-treat activities with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with a light northeast wind. We will remain dry statewide.

Even cooler weather is on the way into the upcoming workweek with highs only reaching the 40s for a few days.

Areas of light rain and snow will be possible late Sunday night and into Monday mainly over far northern Kansas with minimal accumulation. Another area of rain and snow will be possible Monday night into early Tuesday over portions of southwest Kansas.

A better chance for more widespread rain could arrive Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Some snow could mix in too, but there is high uncertainty regarding this system. Be sure to check back for later updates to the forecast.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Becoming breezy. Wind: SW/N 10-20; gusty. Low: 42

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Wind: N/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 57

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 37

Mon: High: 50 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 45 Low: 35 Cloudy with a few morning showers; chance of rain/snow overnight.

Wed: High: 43 Low: 34 Morning rain, then cloudy.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

