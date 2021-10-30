Advertisement

US, EU reach agreement to settle rift over Trump-era tariffs

U.S. President Joe Biden and and first lady Jill Biden attend mass at St. Patrick's Church...
U.S. President Joe Biden and and first lady Jill Biden attend mass at St. Patrick's Church during the G20 leaders summit, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Nicole Winfield)(Nicole Winfield | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROME (AP) - The U.S. and European Union have reached an agreement to settle their diplomatic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs.

The White House made the announcement Saturday as President Joe Biden was in Rome attending the Group of 20 summit. In 2018, the Trump administration placed taxes on EU steel and aluminum on the claim that the foreign products produced by American allies were a threat to U.S. national security.

Europeans and other allies were outraged by President Donald Trump’s use of Article 232 to justify the tariffs, leading many to impose counter-tariffs on U.S.-made motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter, and jeans, among other items.

