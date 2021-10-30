Advertisement

Wichita motorcyclists gathered to help those in need

Poker fundraiser With Black Sabbath Motorcyclist and Coalition ICT
Poker fundraiser With Black Sabbath Motorcyclist and Coalition ICT(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Wichita motorcycle riders got together today to help the homeless.

The Black Sabbath Motorcycle Club teamed up with The Coalition ICT for a poker run today. The coalition helps people fleeing domestic violence, those coming out of incarceration, and the homeless. They also help find housing and other resources for those in need.

A member of the Black Sabbath Motorcycle Club, Ryan Pursley, said, “we do interact with the homeless community almost on a day-to-day basis because of our location, so anything that we can try to do to give back to them to help out is what we do is kind of our goal.”

Today's the day!!! If you're not in the run, you can still join in on the fun . Come on out and support the cause!! $5 admission 816 s Broadway

Posted by Dub-k BlackSabbath MC on Saturday, October 30, 2021

The poker run included five different stops. If you’re interested in helping out with donations, you can help by going to The Coalition ICT’s Facebook.

