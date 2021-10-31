Advertisement

Chilly next few days, rain chances increase

Much cooler temperatures on the way to Kansas
3 day forecast for Wichita.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says it will be chilly over the next few days with increasing rain chances.

Areas of light rain will be possible over far northern Kansas tonight. It may get just cold enough that some wet snow could mix in, but snow accumulation is unlikely.

A few showers will linger over north central and northeast Kansas Monday, otherwise most of the state will be dry with a mainly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the mid 40s to near 50.

The better chance for more widespread rain will arrive on Tuesday with activity starting in western Kansas and then spreading east through the day. More rain will be possible Tuesday night before wrapping up over southern Kansas Wednesday morning.

During the late overnight hours and early in the morning, some of the rain could briefly mix with some wet snow, but snow accumulation appears unlikely for most of Kansas.

High temperatures will remain in the 40s statewide for Tuesday and Wednesday before we gradually start to warm up by the end of the week. Highs could return to the 60s by next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 38

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Wind: E 10-15. High: 50

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy skies. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 36

Tue: High: 43 Cloudy with rain.

Wed: High: 44 Low: 35 Morning showers, then cloudy.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 33 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 60 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

