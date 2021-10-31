Dry and breezy Halloween Forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front passed through Kansas last night- temperatures will be much cooler today.

Sunshine and breezy conditions today with gusts of 20-25 mph through early afternoon. Winds will diminish through the late day and evening. Highs will only reach the 40s and 50s. It stays dry for trick-or-treating with increasing high clouds overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and 40s through 9pm.

A series of weak weather disturbances will move across the state for the first half the the week. Expect more clouds, and temperatures getting colder each day through Wednesday. A few sprinkles or showers are possible too, especially Tuesday through Wednesday. It will be cold enough for a few wet snowflakes, especially overnight and during the early morning hours. No accumulating snow- this time. The ground and soil temperatures are just too warm for anything to stick. A cold, rainy, drizzly Tuesday and Wednesday, then sunshine returns by the end of the week. Highs will mainly be in the 40s, feeling more like winter, compared to what’s normal in fall.

Sunshine next weekend with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s- statewide.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Wind: N/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 57

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 38

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. Maybe a sprinkle or two. Chilly. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 49

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, maybe a sprinkle or light shower by morning. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 36

Tue: High: 45 Cloudy with off on rain showers; chance of light rain/snow overnight.

Wed: High: 43 Low: 35 Morning light rain a few flakes mixed in too, then light showers ending.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 28 Morning frost- Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.