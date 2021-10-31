Advertisement

Kansas lawmaker arrested on domestic violence charge

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, is...
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, is seen at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Coleman, a first-year Kansas lawmaker who was reprimanded by his colleagues for abusive conduct before taking office, was arrested Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, on suspicion of domestic battery. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)(John Hanna | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - A first-year Kansas lawmaker, who was reprimanded by his colleagues for abusive conduct before taking office, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City was arrested Saturday evening, and Johnson County Jail records show he remains in custody Sunday afternoon. The 21-year-old’s arrest comes eight months after he received a written warning from a legislative committee about conduct before taking office that included abusive behavior toward young women and girls.

House Democratic leader Tom Sawyer says Coleman’s constituents and the State of Kansas would be better served if he were to resign and get the help he badly needs.

