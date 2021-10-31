Advertisement

Miss Wichita Scholarship competition crowns winner

By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Miss Wichita scholarship competition kicked off this Saturday at W.S.U.

The competition started at 3 p.m. Saturday at the C.A.C. Theater, where family and friends watched as young women competed for the job of Miss Wichita, Miss Sedgwick County, and Miss Air Capital to earn scholarships.

Taylor Clark, Miss Kansas, says, “if you are a young women ages 13 to 26, you could qualify for a teen or miss program. And personally, I have earned over 17 thousand dollars in cash scholarships. Even at a local, you can earn scholarships.”

The Miss Wichita scholarship completion winners are Jetta Smith, who won Miss Wichita, and Courtney Wages, who won Miss Air Capital. And Courtney Price-Dukes won the title of Miss Sedgwick County.

They will now go on to compete for Miss Kansas 2022.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

