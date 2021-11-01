Advertisement

3 dead after crash near Butler County

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed that around 11:45 p.m. Saturday two pickups crashed into each other after one truck crossed the center line, killing three people.

The crash was near Bulter County. The victims’ identities have not been released yet, and we do not know if any other factors caused the crash.

We will update you once we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting near walker and richmond
Man killed in W. Wichita shooting
Map showing where Northern Lights can be seen Halloween weekend.
Halloween weekend brings chance for some central, southern states to see Northern Lights
The Ark City community came together Friday night, Oct. 29, 2021 to remember a student athlete...
Ark City community comes together to remember teen killed in crash
Maize High School in Maize, Kansas
Maize Public Schools Superintendent announces resignation
The Kansas Statehouse stands against the sky as the sun sets in the distance Monday, April 27,...
Attorney General sues President Biden over mandate that federal contractors employ only vaccinated people

Latest News

Halloween safety for kids
Halloween Safety
How to keep your kids safe this Halloween while trick-or-treating.
How to stay safe trick-or-treating this Halloween
The Miss Wichita scholarship competition kicked off Saturday.
Miss Wichita Scholarship competition crowns winner
The Miss Wichita scholarship competition kicked off Saturday.
Miss Wichita crowned