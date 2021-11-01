3 dead after crash near Butler County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed that around 11:45 p.m. Saturday two pickups crashed into each other after one truck crossed the center line, killing three people.

The crash was near Bulter County. The victims’ identities have not been released yet, and we do not know if any other factors caused the crash.

We will update you once we learn more.

