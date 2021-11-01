Arkansas City High School to dismiss early Thursday for student’s funeral

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City High School will dismiss classes early on Thursday. The district said it will let students and staff out at 11:30 a.m. to attend the funeral for Rhett Lathers.

Lathers was a starter for the Ark City High School’s football team. The team forfeited the Class 4A playoffs against McPherson Friday night due to Lathers’ death.

Lathers died in a crash in Kay County, Oklahoma on Oct. 26. Two other passengers were injured in the crash. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the 18-year-old driver was under the influence. He was not seriously injured.

Arkansas City Public Schools said all other schools within the district will operate on a regular, full-day schedule.

We were deeply saddened to learn that Rhett Lathers, a senior member of the Ark City High School Football Team, died in... Posted by USD 470 - Arkansas City Public Schools on Thursday, October 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.