Arkansas City High School to dismiss early Thursday for student’s funeral

Ark City senior Rhett Lathers
Ark City senior Rhett Lathers(©KellyRoss | Kelly Ross)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City High School will dismiss classes early on Thursday. The district said it will let students and staff out at 11:30 a.m. to attend the funeral for Rhett Lathers.

Lathers was a starter for the Ark City High School’s football team. The team forfeited the Class 4A playoffs against McPherson Friday night due to Lathers’ death.

Lathers died in a crash in Kay County, Oklahoma on Oct. 26. Two other passengers were injured in the crash. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the 18-year-old driver was under the influence. He was not seriously injured.

Arkansas City Public Schools said all other schools within the district will operate on a regular, full-day schedule.

We were deeply saddened to learn that Rhett Lathers, a senior member of the Ark City High School Football Team, died in...

Posted by USD 470 - Arkansas City Public Schools on Thursday, October 28, 2021

