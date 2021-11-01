Company fined for dumping documents in public trash bins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A national company will pay nearly a half-million dollars in fines for dumping documents containing personal information in public trash bins in Topeka.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced the judgments Monday against SearchTec, Inc. Shawnee Co. District Court Judge Teresa Watson approved the actions last week for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and the Wayne Owen Act.

SearchTech is a national company that manages business documents. Three corporate entities associated with the business were fined $484,450. They also must change their business practices, including proper disposal of documents and employee training.

Read the consent judgment

The AG’s Consumer Protection and Antitrust Division filed complaints against the companies in 2017. SearchTec was accused of putting the documents in public trash bins, without shredding them or removing personal information, such as social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial account numbers, or credit or debit card numbers.

Under Kansas law, businesses have a duty to safeguard any personal information they collect.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.