Five hurt, one critical, in early-morning apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire crews responded early Monday morning to a two-alarm apartment fire that injured five people near Pawnee and McLean.

Crews were called to Kingston Cove Apartments around 2:45 this morning. One patient, now in critical condition, was removed from the building by firefighters. Four others were treated at the scene but refused transport. An unknown number of residents have been displaced, but crews said at least six apartments were damaged. Because of the two-alarm designation, fire crews from all over Wichita responded to the incident.

An investigator is expected on-scene this morning. Crews are still working to contain a number of hot spots.

