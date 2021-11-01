Advertisement

Five hurt, one critical, in early-morning apartment fire

Crews battle two-alarm apartment fire
Crews battle two-alarm apartment fire(Tyler Call/Twitter)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire crews responded early Monday morning to a two-alarm apartment fire that injured five people near Pawnee and McLean.

Crews were called to Kingston Cove Apartments around 2:45 this morning. One patient, now in critical condition, was removed from the building by firefighters. Four others were treated at the scene but refused transport. An unknown number of residents have been displaced, but crews said at least six apartments were damaged. Because of the two-alarm designation, fire crews from all over Wichita responded to the incident.

An investigator is expected on-scene this morning. Crews are still working to contain a number of hot spots.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting near walker and richmond
Teen killed in W. Wichita shooting
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, is...
Kansas lawmaker arrested on domestic violence charge
The Kansas Statehouse stands against the sky as the sun sets in the distance Monday, April 27,...
Attorney General sues President Biden over mandate that federal contractors employ only vaccinated people
KWCH Car Crash generic
3 dead after crash near Butler County
Poker fundraiser With Black Sabbath Motorcyclist and Coalition ICT
Wichita motorcyclists gathered to help those in need

Latest News

Answerback
Answer Back 12
Family creates spooky maze for Halloween.
Family creates spooky haunt in their yard for Halloween
Wichita family makes spooky maze in their front yard for Halloween.
Spooky Maze in Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
3 critically injured in crash near 101st and Broadway