Early voting ends in Sedgwick County, find your polling place for Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early voting has ended in Sedgwick County, which means you’ll have to cast your ballot on Election Day.

The polls will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Remember, you will need to make sure to have your photo ID on hand.

If you voted by mail, your ballot must be postmarked by Election Day and received in the Sedgwick County Election Office no later than 3 days after the election. You can also return your ballot to the election office or any Election Day polling location by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

If you need a ride to the polls, Wichita Transit is offering free bus rides on all its traditional routes on Tuesday. Buses will take voters to and from the polls or on any other trips you need. You do not need to provide proof that you’re voting to get that free ride. Last year, Wichita Transit provided nearly 4,000 rides on Election Day.

