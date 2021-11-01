Family creates spooky Maze in their yard for Halloween

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family in Wichita has turned their front yard into a spooky maze for trick-or-treaters to enjoy this Halloween. Halloween for kids is about candy and costumes, and for adults, the best treat of the holiday can be the spooky decorations.

This Halloween is the second time the Brown family has set up an intricate display in their front yard in southwest Wichita. Homeowner, Rian Brown, says by going all out on their Halloween display, they hope to make this a memorable experience for everyone celebrating.

The family started planning for this months in advance, and building the maze took about two weeks. Family, friends, and neighbors joined in on the fun Halloween night by dressing up to frighten those who go through the maze.

Rian says Halloween is a favorite holiday for their family, and this is about sharing that love for Halloween.

“The hope was to every year to make it bigger and better. To add more stuff. create new things, new ideas. We all brainstorm, we have a group text going on, and send different ideas and thoughts all the time. Pictures and things we see online. We’ve done a really good job of expanding that and build some of those things within there,” said Rian brown

Not everything about the maze is scary, though. If you manage to get to the end, there is candy waiting for those who make it to the end.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.