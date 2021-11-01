How to stay safe trick-or-treating this Halloween

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Areas like College Hill will be filled with trick-or-treaters Sunday night.

After many Halloween activities were canceled last year because of the pandemic, it’s expected to be a busy one. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters will walk up and down the sidewalks of college hill Sunday night. While Halloween is meant to be filled with excitement, candy, and costumes, there is some risk while walking the streets at night.

Victoria Chandler, a member of Safekids Wichita, says, “kids are more likely to be hit by a vehicle than any other day of the year.”

Chandler says to reduce that risk, you can add reflective strips or glow sticks to your child’s costume to make them more visible to drivers. She also says parents should have their kids trick-or-treat in larger groups.

“The bigger the group, the better you’ll be seen. Teach children not to go in between vehicles or dart out--use the sidewalks and crosswalks.”

If your kids are old enough to go out by themselves on Halloween, they should stay off their phones unless it is an emergency and be aware of their surroundings as they go from door to door.

“Always take extra precautions in the evening out Halloween. Children are really excited,” says Chandler.

Make sure you’re approaching well-lit houses, not going inside of any strangers’ homes, and making sure none of the candy has been opened before the kids eat it.

