Mulvane freshman with special needs becomes #1 fan of Wildcats football

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Mulvane freshman with special needs has been the secret weapon for the Wildcats football team this season, sparking the fan section every game. Keaton Palmer has developed a close bond with many of the players.

“I love football. Go Wildcats,” exclaimed Mulvane freshman Keaton Palmer.

Palmer’s love for sports has made him one of the Wildcats’ number one fans. “He’s always been really interested in sports. He does have a twin brother that plays for the wildcats and he goes to all of the games but it’s been nice this year as a freshman to have some senior boys that have really kind of taken him under their wing and helped him at high school,” said Keaton’s mother Andrea Palmer.

One of those seniors is Palmer’s next door neighbor, wide receiver Hunter Seier. “My bond with Keaton started way before football, whenever they moved in he kind of just fell into place with me,” said Seier.

After every game, Hunter seeks out Keaton for an after-game picture.

Palmer said, “Yeah I’ve run out of the helmet and Hunter gave me a helmet for Keaton. Right, Hunter?”

“Right,” replied Seier as he and Keaton exchanged a fist bump.

On Friday nights during football season, you can find Keaton Palmer cheering on his Mulvane Wildcats with his fellow Rowdie Crowd classmates.

“Coming to the games, he likes to cheer, kind of dance in the stands, gets the crowd going, join the Rowdie Crowd,” said Keaton’s mother.

Mulvane senior running back Trent Moses said, “We always get high fives coming in. I remember looking back and I see him running up and down the stands with the spirit stick and I just started laughing and smiling. It makes me happy. I enjoy seeing him there.”

Talking with Keaton, Seier asked, “The spirit stick is always out, huh?” Keaton responded, “Yeah. It’s always the loudest. Yes, it is the loudest.”

With Seier committed to Barton Community College next season, the Palmers are already planning their road trips to Great Bend for Keaton to continue cheering on his favorite neighbor.

