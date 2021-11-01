Advertisement

Sedgwick County COVID-19 hospitalization status improves to ‘cautious’

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Sedgwick County continue to improve. As of Monday, Nov. 1, Sedgwick County reports the Area Hospital Status Assessment has been upgraded from critical to cautious.

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus have been decreasing across the county since mid-September. On Sept. 13, the county reported 206 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center; 78 were in the ICU. As of Nov. 1, the county reports 113 patients hospitalized with the virus and 48 in ICU.

The county reports 40 new cases and no new deaths, since Friday, Oct. 29. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), 232,175 people have been fully vaccinated in Sedgwick County. The county health department administered 118,645 of those doses.

Kansas reports 1,287 new cases of COVID-19, seven new deaths and 46 new hospitalizations since Friday. KHDE says 53.3% of the population, 12 years old and older, has been fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting near Walker and Richmond
Teen killed in SW Wichita shooting
KWCH Car Crash generic
Butler County Sheriff’s Office identifies 1 of 3 killed in fiery weekend crash
generic
Child struck by car while trick-or-treating near College Hill
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, is...
Kansas lawmaker arrested on domestic violence charge
The Kansas Statehouse stands against the sky as the sun sets in the distance Monday, April 27,...
Attorney General sues President Biden over mandate that federal contractors employ only vaccinated people

Latest News

In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 reported hospitalizations due to...
Answers to COVID vaccine FAQs as officials close in on shots for kids 5 to 11
Federal officials report seeing an increased presence of potentially deadly fentanyl in fake...
Fentanyl contributing to rise in overdoses, overdose deaths
A Parliamentary commission has blamed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro directly for the...
Brazilian families affected by COVID-19 demand justice
How soon your child could get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids