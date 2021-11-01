Sedgwick County COVID-19 hospitalization status improves to ‘cautious’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Sedgwick County continue to improve. As of Monday, Nov. 1, Sedgwick County reports the Area Hospital Status Assessment has been upgraded from critical to cautious.

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus have been decreasing across the county since mid-September. On Sept. 13, the county reported 206 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center; 78 were in the ICU. As of Nov. 1, the county reports 113 patients hospitalized with the virus and 48 in ICU.

The county reports 40 new cases and no new deaths, since Friday, Oct. 29. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), 232,175 people have been fully vaccinated in Sedgwick County. The county health department administered 118,645 of those doses.

Kansas reports 1,287 new cases of COVID-19, seven new deaths and 46 new hospitalizations since Friday. KHDE says 53.3% of the population, 12 years old and older, has been fully vaccinated.

