Showers; few snowflakes Tuesday

Chances for snow will be limited to far western Kansas; more chilly weather statewide
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early taste of winter has arrived in Kansas this week with temperatures nearly 20 degrees below normal. Some snow is expected in western Kansas into Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, however, accumulations will be limited to just trace amounts. Meanwhile showers farther east could add up to .25″ in south central Kansas.

Clouds will hang around Tuesday with highs near 40 for western Kansas, but get into the mid 40s farther east. Winds will remain light from the east.

Wednesday will have temperatures in the low to mid 40s once again, and chances for rain showers will taper off from north to south late in the day.

Much of the state is still on track for a hard freeze heading into Thursday morning (if the clouds clear). That will allow lows to fall into the 20s in many areas.

A late week warm up should bring temperatures back to the 60s and 70s by the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; few sprinkles late. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; off and on showers. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 43.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; few showers. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 37.

Wed: High: 44 AM showers, then cloudy.

Thu: High: 51 Low: 30 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 35 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 39 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 44 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 72 Low: 48 Mostly sunny; breezy.

