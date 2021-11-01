Snow possible for western Kansas while Wichita stays cool

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly Monday morning across Kansas with light rain and snow falling in spots. While nothing heavy is expected today, clouds will keep temperatures mostly in the 40s or 15 to 20 degrees below normal.

Areas of drizzle tonight will transition into a steady, light rain on Tuesday. The rain will continue Tuesday night before coming to an end on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will be light, generally under half an inch.

While the Wichita area remains wet, far west, and north Kansas may turn white. However, any snowfall will be light, mainly on grassy areas, and travel troubles are not expected.

A warming trend will arrive later this week into the weekend. After a few days in the 40s, expect highs in the near normal upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday into Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming cloudy with a few sprinkles. Wind: E 10-15. High: 52.

Tonight: Cloudy with sprinkles/drizzle. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cool with light rain. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 43.

Wed: Low: 35. High: 44. Rain showers early otherwise cloudy.

Thu: Low: 30. High: 51. Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 29. High: 57. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sat: Low: 37. High: 64. Mostly sunny and milder.

Sun: Low: 41. High: 67. Mostly sunny.

