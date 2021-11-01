Supreme Court questions Texas law banning most abortions

WASHINGTON (AP) - A majority of the Supreme Court have signaled they would allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-most populous state after six weeks of pregnancy.

But it was unclear Monday how quickly the court would rule and whether it would issue an order blocking the controversial law that has been in effect for two months, or require providers to ask a lower court put the law on hold. Two conservative justices, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett voted in September to allow the law to take effect. But on Monday, they raised questions about its novel structure.

The law was written to make it difficult to mount legal challenges. It also subjects clinics, doctors, and anyone who facilitates an abortion to large financial penalties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.