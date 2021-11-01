Advertisement

Supreme Court questions Texas law banning most abortions

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court is...
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The Supreme Court is taking up challenges to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second largest state after six weeks of pregnancy. The justices are hearing arguments Monday, Nov. 1, in two cases over whether abortion providers or the Justice Department can mount federal court challenges to the law, which has an unusual enforcement scheme its defenders argue shield it from federal court review. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - A majority of the Supreme Court have signaled they would allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-most populous state after six weeks of pregnancy.

But it was unclear Monday how quickly the court would rule and whether it would issue an order blocking the controversial law that has been in effect for two months, or require providers to ask a lower court put the law on hold. Two conservative justices, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett voted in September to allow the law to take effect. But on Monday, they raised questions about its novel structure.

The law was written to make it difficult to mount legal challenges. It also subjects clinics, doctors, and anyone who facilitates an abortion to large financial penalties.

