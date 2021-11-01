Advertisement

Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say

Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)(KPD)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Police said they spotted a man riding on the hood of a car going 80 mph in Knoxville early Sunday morning.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers were called to respond to reports of an assault at a bar in the area and saw Dylan Bennett holding onto the hood of a Chevy Impala.

The police report says Bennett claims Chamcelyn Whipple, who was driving the sedan, was drunk and he was trying to keep her from leaving.

Whipple told officers Bennett threw her to the ground and took her phone to prevent her from calling police.

She told officers she was able to get back in the car and drive away, knowing Bennett was on the hood.

Officers say they saw Whipple intentionally swerving, trying to shake Bennett off the car.

After reconstructing the route, officers reported Whipple must have driven over nine miles with Bennett on the hood, roughly a 16-minute drive.

According to WVLT, Bennett was charged with aggravated assault and Whipple with reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting near Walker and Richmond
Teen killed in SW Wichita shooting
KWCH Car Crash generic
Butler County Sheriff’s Office identifies 1 of 3 killed in fiery weekend crash
generic
Child struck by car while trick-or-treating near College Hill
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, is...
Kansas lawmaker arrested on domestic violence charge
The Kansas Statehouse stands against the sky as the sun sets in the distance Monday, April 27,...
Attorney General sues President Biden over mandate that federal contractors employ only vaccinated people

Latest News

New York gun law in the crosshairs a the Supreme Court
New York gun law in the crosshairs a the Supreme Court
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American plagued by major flight cancellations for 4th day
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Sedgwick County COVID-19 hospitalization status improves to ‘cautious’
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect