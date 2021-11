Week of November 1: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Direct Care Professional | Heartspring | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11708379 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Maintenance Tech, Physical Education Teacher, Maintenance Manager, Residential Specialist, Staff Trainer

TUESDAY: Labor Relations Specialist | City of Wichita | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11673331 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Library Assistant, Landscape Architect, Equipment Operator, Construction Engineer, Bus Operator, Bus Mechanic

WEDNESDAY: Fleet Mechanic | Beran Concrete | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11684124 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Concrete Finishers, Form Setters & Laborers and Lube Tech

THURSDAY: Welder (Direct Hire) | Manpower | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11675320 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Assembler, Repair Tech, Painter, Payroll Specialist, Estimator, Aircraft Assembler

FRIDAY: Activity Specialist I Winfield | Correctional Facility | Winfield | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11665506

