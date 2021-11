WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re doing a little racing for Where’s Shane this morning! We’re out at Air Capital Memorial Park to learn more about the WCRC Throwdown! This fun event will be highlighting RC Racing with an off-road focus! For more info on the event visit their Facebook event page, facebook.com/events/2990259747904416.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.