Woman killed in south Wichita crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Halloween evening crash involving two vehicles left a Wichita woman dead and three children injured.

Just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 31, Clenea Meairs’ Chrysler Concorde collided with a Dodge truck at the intersection of 63rd Street South and Seneca. The truck was southbound on Seneca, through a green light, when Meairs’ Chrysler entered the intersection traveling eastbound. The Dodge truck struck the Chrysler on the driver’s door.

Meairs, 38, of Wichita, was transported to a local hospital and later died. Two girls in the car, ages 16 and 8, had minor injuries and were released to a family member at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy in the Chrysler was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge truck, a 25-year-old male from Newkirk, Okla., was uninjured.

