20 cattle killed in semi rollover near Ark City

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Several cattle were killed Tuesday morning when a semi pulling a trailer with the animal overturned on U.S. 77.

Newscow reports that a tire blew on the truck causing the driver to roll the vehicle, according to emergency crews.

Crews said 42 cattle were on the truck when the accident happened. Twenty of them died in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

