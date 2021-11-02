Boy hit by drunk driver while trick-or-treating recovering at home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A four-year-old boy is recovering at home after being hit by a drunk driver while trick-or-treating. Kimani Scott’s mother, Lacey Haynes, said it is a miracle he survived what happened Sunday night with limited injuries.

“The impact and the noise. It was rough to see and hear. To see my baby flying through the air like that, I don’t ever want to experience that again or wish that on anybody,” Haynes said.

While trick-or-treating in Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood, the family was waiting to cross Douglas Avenue, a busy destination for many Sunday night. Haynes said Kimani pulled away from her hand and went into the street where a car hit him.

It’s a situation that could have left the boy in worse shape. Haynes adds the fact that he’s going to be okay and is recovering at home is a miracle.

“Doctors were kind of shocked with an impact like that and he was fine,” she noted “Again, I say it was a Godsend.”

Wichita police arrested a man named Caleb Leivian at the scene on a number of charges including aggravated battery and DUI.

Haynes was in the ambulance when she learned the driver who hit her son was under the influence.

“It broke my heart even more, it wasn’t a fun experience,” she stated. “I wish people knew the dangers of drunk driving.”

Kimani’s sister, Kinsley Williams witnessed the events and says she was relieved to know her brother would be okay.

“It felt like things were starting to get better, but it still makes me hurt inside,” she shared.

Haynes said she hopes this situation will encourage others to not drink and drive.

“God has his arms wrapped around him because for him to survive that with as little injuries as he has, is amazing,” she shared.

Haynes adds while they were in the hospital, firefighters stopped by with bags of candy for Kimani and his siblings so they wouldn’t miss out. She said people who live in College Hill have also been in contact, offering help in any way they can.

For those wishing to contribute, there is a GoFundMe set up to help with “support, legal fees, and healing for Kimani,”.

