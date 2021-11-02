Depleted funding for local lab could hinder COVID-19 testing strategy in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - By the end of November, Wichita State University’s Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory (MDL) will be losing the reimbursement it’s getting from the state. That money has allowed for the lab’s COVID-19 testing service to come at no cost.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the decision comes as its testing budget was severely depleted by the Delta variant that came with new surges in COVID-19 cases.

The lost reimbursement means businesses, schools and individuals using the lab would need to incur the cost or bill insurance. Running the saliva tests costs about $75 each. For the swab, that cost is nearly $100 per test.

The MDL opened last October, allowing for high capacity and quicker turnaround on COVID-19 testing. That is why businesses and schools have been relying on it as they do mass testing. Sedgwick County says if the MDL isn’t as easily accessible, it would be a hit to their testing strategy.

“The timing couldn’t be worse,” Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz said.

Sedgwick County leaders are assessing their options.

“[With] the molecular lab, there’s a lot of potential and they’re expanding that potential. And this of course, curtails some of that,” Stolz said.

As KDHE will be ending its reimbursement for private labs that process COVID-19 tests, the state health department said contracts it has with eight labs, including Wichita State’s MDL, will be impacted.

There is impact on our community with our businesses, our major manufacturers, with our schools, with our government,” said Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis. “All of these things are going to have a detrimental impact on our community, especially on our economic development.”

KDHE said the Delta variant drove up demand for testing this summer and began depleting the federal funds budgeted for testing, and that reimbursing private labs no longer became sustainable. Therefore, these services won’t be free any longer. Having the cost for testing billed to businesses or insurance companies is something the Sedgwick County government also will face.

“We plan to, as a county, continue testing when they need to be tested and we’ll have to contract with MDL and we’ll have to pay for the result of that test, just like any other employer would,” Stolz said.

MDL processes an average of 6,000 tests per week and provides testing to organizations across 40 counties. While Sedgwick County said its health department can also process COVID-19 tests, it wans MDL running a full capacity so that what was seen early in the pandemic doesn’t repeat itself.

“That puts us back into the days where we were having to send, transport our tests up to some remote city, (and) wait a day or two until we get the results back,” Dennis said.

In the last 12 months, MDL has processed about 270,000 tests and has billed KDHE more than $13 million. Dennis said it would be about the same amount to maintain the status quo of MDL through the end of May, when the school year ends.

Sedgwick County could look at its options with funding the lab using the federal funding it’s received, but time is not on the county’s side. The main action it’s taking right now is sending a letter to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office, seeking a reversal of the decision not to reimburse the labs for testing.

“Given recent information that KDHE will no longer fund COVID-19 mass testing and lab sites, Sedgwick County plans to address concerns for testing in the community. At the direction of the County Commission, a letter will be sent to Governor Laura Kelly, the Kansas State Legislature, and KDHE stressing the importance and top priority of testing in the region and consideration of utilizing federal funding towards this national initiative for the individuals in our region,” a statement from Sedgwick County said. “Additionally, staff will begin talking with schools and business partners to understand the degree of impact this will have on their processes and operations. Sedgwick County will work with Wichita State University to obtain an analysis and breakdown of community testing done through WSU-MDL within the County.”

The community testing, mainly through local health departments, would continue as is. The state said it will continue offering free testing for schools, but processing those would go through the state’s lab. There is also a federal contractor available to provide free testing for long-term care and congregant care facilities.

