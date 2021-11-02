Advertisement

Drying out; warming back up soon

A return to normal fall temperatures is expected later this week
Temperatures will be going back up soon
Temperatures will be going back up soon(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain showers and some light snow in western Kansas will be wrapping up by early Wednesday. Snow accumulations haven’t been anything more than just some flakes, and rain amounts will generally be under .25″ for the areas that even get some rain.

Wednesday morning temperatures will be down in the 30s with light winds. It doesn’t warm up that much, but highs return to the 40s (and some 50s in the northwest) with mainly cloudy skies. Some late afternoon breaks in the clouds can be expected in northern Kansas.

A hard freeze is still likely for western and northern Kansas Thursday morning. The second half of the week does look milder with a highs reaching the 50s Thursday and back to the 60s on Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with showers. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Wind: E/S 5-10. High: 45.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 34.

Thu: High: 54 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 39 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 71 LOw: 49 Sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 70 Low: 52 Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 48 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 23-year-old Caleb Leivian on Oct. 31 for DUI and various other charges....
Child struck by car while trick-or-treating near College Hill, man arrested for 2nd DUI
Fr. Michael Schemm with the Church of the Resurrection in Bel Aire, was placed on...
Wichita-area priest placed on leave, accused of sexually abusing minor
Wichita police respond to a shooting north of downtown on the evening of Nov. 1, 2021.
Police identify man killed in shooting north of downtown Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
Butler County Sheriff’s Office identifies 1 of 3 killed in fiery weekend crash
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart recalled about 3,900 units of the...
4 Walmart stores in Kansas sold aromatherapy spray linked to deadly outbreak

Latest News

Rain, snow across Kansas
Precipitation covers Kansas as temperatures stay low
Showers expected in Kansas the next few days.
Showers; few snowflakes Tuesday
Rain hits Wichita this week
Snow possible for western Kansas while Wichita stays cool
3 day forecast for Wichita.
Chilly next few days, rain chances increase