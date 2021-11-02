Drying out; warming back up soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain showers and some light snow in western Kansas will be wrapping up by early Wednesday. Snow accumulations haven’t been anything more than just some flakes, and rain amounts will generally be under .25″ for the areas that even get some rain.

Wednesday morning temperatures will be down in the 30s with light winds. It doesn’t warm up that much, but highs return to the 40s (and some 50s in the northwest) with mainly cloudy skies. Some late afternoon breaks in the clouds can be expected in northern Kansas.

A hard freeze is still likely for western and northern Kansas Thursday morning. The second half of the week does look milder with a highs reaching the 50s Thursday and back to the 60s on Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with showers. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Wind: E/S 5-10. High: 45.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 34.

Thu: High: 54 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 39 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 69 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 71 LOw: 49 Sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 70 Low: 52 Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 48 Becoming mostly cloudy.

