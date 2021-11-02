Advertisement

Experts: Holiday travel could be like no other this year, planning early critical

(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Thanksgiving a few weeks away, travel experts are saying you’re already late when it comes to planning your trip if you haven’t already started.

“This year especially, advanced planning is key if you’re planning to travel for the holidays,” said AAA Kansas Spokesman Shawn Steward. “This is just a lot different than a typical travel year for Thanksgiving.

AAA offers six tips when it comes to planning a trip:

  • Book a rental care early.
  • Book your flights as early as possible.
  • Get your hotel room now.
  • Get your car check. Shops are busy.
  • Consider trip insurance.
  • Think about hiring a travel agent.

It’s important to note with airlines canceling flights and more people planning to travel this year, expect a surge in cars on the road.

“We’ve all heard a lot about the delays with cancellations with a lot of the airlines due to staffing shortages. We’ve heard there way be issues with TSA screeners as we get closer to Thanksgiving. There may be some limits in terms of availability for seats on airlines, and with supply and demand costs will be pretty high this time of year all well so it’s a decision people have to make weather it be flying or driving,” Steward said.

Travel Junkie Travel Agency Owner Jay Dill also stresses how important it is to plan ahead as much as possible.

“As you wait the space on the planes, the hotels, if you need them, rental cars, they’re all going to be filled up. They’re going to be rented out and if you’re last minute you’re not going to get a last minute deal you’re just probably not going to be able to go,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 23-year-old Caleb Leivian on Oct. 31 for DUI and various other charges....
Child struck by car while trick-or-treating near College Hill, man arrested for 2nd DUI
KWCH Car Crash generic
Butler County Sheriff’s Office identifies 1 of 3 killed in fiery weekend crash
Shooting near Walker and Richmond
Teen killed in SW Wichita shooting
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, is...
Kansas lawmaker arrested on domestic violence charge
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Walmart recalled about 3,900 units of the...
4 Walmart stores in Kansas sold aromatherapy spray linked to deadly outbreak

Latest News

SW Wichita apartment fire
Five hurt, one critical, in early-morning apartment fire
Wichita police respond to a shooting north of downtown on the evening of Nov. 1, 2021.
Man dies from injuries in shooting north of downtown Wichita
Fr. Michael Schemm with the Church of the Resurrection in Bel Aire, was placed on...
Wichita-area priest placed on leave, accused of sexually abusing minor
Deputy Stephen Evans
Communities gather to say final goodbye, honor Butler County deputy killed in crash