Experts: Holiday travel could be like no other this year, planning early critical

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Thanksgiving a few weeks away, travel experts are saying you’re already late when it comes to planning your trip if you haven’t already started.

“This year especially, advanced planning is key if you’re planning to travel for the holidays,” said AAA Kansas Spokesman Shawn Steward. “This is just a lot different than a typical travel year for Thanksgiving.

AAA offers six tips when it comes to planning a trip:

Book a rental care early.

Book your flights as early as possible.

Get your hotel room now.

Get your car check. Shops are busy.

Consider trip insurance.

Think about hiring a travel agent.

It’s important to note with airlines canceling flights and more people planning to travel this year, expect a surge in cars on the road.

“We’ve all heard a lot about the delays with cancellations with a lot of the airlines due to staffing shortages. We’ve heard there way be issues with TSA screeners as we get closer to Thanksgiving. There may be some limits in terms of availability for seats on airlines, and with supply and demand costs will be pretty high this time of year all well so it’s a decision people have to make weather it be flying or driving,” Steward said.

Travel Junkie Travel Agency Owner Jay Dill also stresses how important it is to plan ahead as much as possible.

“As you wait the space on the planes, the hotels, if you need them, rental cars, they’re all going to be filled up. They’re going to be rented out and if you’re last minute you’re not going to get a last minute deal you’re just probably not going to be able to go,” he said.

