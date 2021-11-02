Advertisement

Man dies from injuries in shooting north of downtown Wichita

Wichita police respond to a shooting north of downtown on the evening of Nov. 1, 2021.
Wichita police respond to a shooting north of downtown on the evening of Nov. 1, 2021.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Monday night, Nov. 1, 2021: The Wichita Police Department said a man in his early 20s died from his injuries in a reported shooting north of downtown. Wichita Police Capt. Jeff Weible said investigators are working to piece together what happened. He said officers responded to a possible shooting call a little before 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Fairview. This is near St. Francis hospital. Inside a nearby apartment, officers found a man with a gunshot wound, not breathing. Capt. Weible said that man died at the nearby hospital.

From the situation, there was also a walk-in shooting victim at the hospital where police detained a third person who tried to flee that scene. Capt. Weible said the walk-in shooting victim was in critical condition, as of Monday night.

A heavy police response followed a shooting reported a little after 5:30 p.m. near 10th and Fairview in Midtown Wichita. This is north of downtown and a little north and west of St. Francis hospital.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene where several police vehicles remain with an apparent investigation ongoing. Eyewitness News did confirm this was a shooting and is waiting for confirmation on severity of possible injuries to a victim in the case and whether police have made an arrest.

