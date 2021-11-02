KDHE to soon stop state, CARES funding for COVID-19 testing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - During a staff meeting Tuesday morning, Sedgwick County confirmed that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will discontinue state and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funding for COVID-19 testing as of Nov. 30.

The state informed the Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory (MDL) at Wichita State that funding will end on the final day of November, something Sedgwick County manager Tom Stolz decried during Tuesday’s staff meeting. Stolz mentioned that companies such as Textron, Spirit and Evergy are “concerned” because they rely upon the MDL’s services.

“COVID testing has been a non-issue in the last several months because of MDL capacity and increased capacity in the county,” Stolz said. “With this change, that is going to become an issue again.”

