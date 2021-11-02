Man improperly released from Sedgwick County Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who is out of jail but shouldn’t be.

The sheriff’s office said on Tuesday morning, jail administrators were made aware that Jamarcius Quayshaun Fisher was improperly released around 9 a.m. on November 1, 2021.

Fisher, 30, had been on charges of aggravated burglary, domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

A warrant for Fisher’s arrest has been issued. He was last known to live in the Wichita area. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know of Fisher’s whereabouts please call 911.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.