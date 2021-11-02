Advertisement

Mass flight cancelations could be indicator of holiday travel

Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport
Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport(KWCH)
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -American Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 flights in a matter of days, a situation travel experts warn could be an early indicator of how holiday travel will go this year. With American Airlines, the canceled flights stranded thousands of passengers across the country. The concern for more issues extends to other airlines.

Between staffing shortages and weather, cancelations and delays are inevitable this holiday season, travel experts warn. But there are ways to plan ahead. Travel agents advise that it’s best to avoid connecting flights and encourage flying as direct as possible to your destination. With that, give yourself extra time to travel to and from your destination. Due to mass cancelations, a one-to-two-day delay is possible and could ruin holiday plans.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that everything goes as planned,” said Wichita resident Frank Roehl, planning to travel for the holidays. “Thanksgiving and Christmas are great holiday times and we’re looking forward to our son and grandkids joining us.”

Currently, airlines are trying to add additional staffing to prepare for the holiday travel season. But travel experts want you to be prepared for the possibility of mass cancelations and delays. Rental car companies are also struggling with supply.

