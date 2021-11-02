Operation Holiday, region’s largest holiday assistance program, begins today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Each year since 1960, HumanKind Ministries partners with the community to distribute basic needs such as food, blankets, children’s coats, and more to thousands of low-income individuals and families—more than 14,000 in 2020 alone. With many families still struggling from the effects of the pandemic, HumanKind says they anticipate serving even more this year.

Coming together for the holidays has a special meaning this year,” HK President/CEO LaTasha St. Arnault said. “We want to make sure that the magic of the holidays is accessible to all families in our community—that’s what Operation Holiday is all about.”

Applications for assistance through Operation Holiday began Nov. 1 and continue through Nov. 30. Those in need of assistance can apply online at OperationHoliday.org, by phone at 316-777-6097 (Mon-Fri, 9a-4p), or at select in-person application sites. More information, including eligibility requirements and application site locations, can be found at OperationHoliday.org.

Organizations wishing to host collection drives to support Operation Holiday can pick up boxes from HumanKind’s admin office located at 829 N. Market, with items due back by Dec. 10. HumanKind’s greatest needs are new or like-new children’s coats and winter accessories and new or handmade blankets. To make a donation, find a collection box near you, or sign up to volunteer, visit OperationHoliday.org.

