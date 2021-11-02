Police arrest man for firing gunshots in hotel room

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police arrested a 32-year-old man on charges of criminal discharge and other offenses for firing shots in a hotel room he was sharing with three woman.

Police say Gregorio Garcia-Avila of Wichita pulled out a handgun in a third-floor room on Monday morning and began firing shots, hitting an exterior window and causing damage. There were no injuries. Police say they believe Garcia-Avila was suffering from a mental health crisis and under the influence of illegal drugs during the incident.

Officers arrested Garcia-Avila without incident. They recovered a handgun and ammunition, and their investigation is ongoing.

