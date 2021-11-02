Advertisement

Police arrest man for firing gunshots in hotel room

Police take away man in handcuffs following hotel-room incident Monday morning
Police take away man in handcuffs following hotel-room incident Monday morning(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police arrested a 32-year-old man on charges of criminal discharge and other offenses for firing shots in a hotel room he was sharing with three woman.

Police say Gregorio Garcia-Avila of Wichita pulled out a handgun in a third-floor room on Monday morning and began firing shots, hitting an exterior window and causing damage. There were no injuries. Police say they believe Garcia-Avila was suffering from a mental health crisis and under the influence of illegal drugs during the incident.

Officers arrested Garcia-Avila without incident. They recovered a handgun and ammunition, and their investigation is ongoing.

